Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in today's market

On the last day, Upl's stock opened at ₹616.85 and closed at ₹614.85. The stock reached a high of ₹618.75 and a low of ₹602.7 during the day. Upl's market capitalization is ₹45,561.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for Upl shares was 43,234.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is ₹607. There has been a percent change of -1.28, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.85, further supporting the decrease in value.
On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 43234 shares with a closing price of ₹614.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!