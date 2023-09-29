Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in today's market

1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Upl stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 614.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 607 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Upl's stock opened at 616.85 and closed at 614.85. The stock reached a high of 618.75 and a low of 602.7 during the day. Upl's market capitalization is 45,561.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for Upl shares was 43,234.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹607, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹614.85

Based on the current data, the stock price of Upl is 607. There has been a percent change of -1.28, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.85, further supporting the decrease in value.

29 Sep 2023, 08:17 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹614.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Upl BSE had a trading volume of 43234 shares with a closing price of 614.85.

