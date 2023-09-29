Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets in today's market

On the last day, Upl's stock opened at ₹616.85 and closed at ₹614.85. The stock reached a high of ₹618.75 and a low of ₹602.7 during the day. Upl's market capitalization is ₹45,561.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for Upl shares was 43,234.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.