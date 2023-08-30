Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock soars with positive gains
1 min read.Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM ISTLivemint
Upl stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 598.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 602.8 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, the stock of UPL opened at ₹589.5 and closed at ₹585.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹600.8, while the lowest price was ₹589.5. The market capitalization of UPL is currently ₹44,998.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for UPL was 127,126 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 Aug 2023, 09:41:46 AM IST
Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹602.8, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹598.15
The current stock price of Upl is ₹602.8, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 4.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.78% or 4.65 points.