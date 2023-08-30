comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock soars with positive gains

1 min read . Updated: 30 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2023, by 0.78 %. The stock closed at 598.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 602.8 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UplPremium
Upl

On the last day of trading, the stock of UPL opened at 589.5 and closed at 585.05. The highest price reached during the day was 600.8, while the lowest price was 589.5. The market capitalization of UPL is currently 44,998.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 577. The BSE volume for UPL was 127,126 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2023, 09:41:46 AM IST

Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹602.8, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹598.15

The current stock price of Upl is 602.8, with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 4.65. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.78% or 4.65 points.

30 Aug 2023, 09:36:05 AM IST

Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.36%
3 Months-16.08%
6 Months-13.92%
YTD-16.55%
1 Year-20.37%
30 Aug 2023, 09:33:18 AM IST

Upl Live Updates

30 Aug 2023, 09:01:36 AM IST

Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹599.5, up 2.47% from yesterday's ₹585.05

The current stock price of Upl is 599.5, with a percent change of 2.47 and a net change of 14.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.47% and by 14.45.

30 Aug 2023, 08:09:00 AM IST

Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹585.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 127,126 shares and closed at a price of 585.05.

