Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock soars with positive gains

On the last day of trading, the stock of UPL opened at ₹589.5 and closed at ₹585.05. The highest price reached during the day was ₹600.8, while the lowest price was ₹589.5. The market capitalization of UPL is currently ₹44,998.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for UPL was 127,126 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.36%
|3 Months
|-16.08%
|6 Months
|-13.92%
|YTD
|-16.55%
|1 Year
|-20.37%
