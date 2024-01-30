Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Surges with Positive Trading Numbers

4 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Upl stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 1.05 %. The stock closed at 539.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 545.5 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, UPL opened at 544.85 and closed at 537.5. The stock reached a high of 544.85 and a low of 534.45. The market capitalization of UPL is 40,521.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 780, while the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for the stock was 131,126 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

UPL stock reached a low price of 540.15 and a high price of 546.45 today.

30 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹545.5, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹539.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Upl is 545.5, with a percent change of 1.05 and a net change of 5.65. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.05% and has gained 5.65 points.

30 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST Upl January futures opened at 546.0 as against previous close of 543.7

Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 543.8. The bid price for the stock is 547.25, with a bid quantity of 1300. The offer price is 547.45, with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Upl is 35,113,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹539.85, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹537.5

The current stock price of Upl is 539.85, which represents a 0.44% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 2.35, indicating a positive movement.

30 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Upl Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.48%
3 Months-10.72%
6 Months-13.61%
YTD-8.11%
1 Year-27.53%
30 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹539.85, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹537.5

The current data of Upl stock shows that the price of the stock is 539.85. There has been a percent change of 0.44, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.35, which suggests that the stock has increased by this amount.

30 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹537.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl on the BSE, there were a total of 131,126 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 537.5.

