Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:02 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 570 per share. The stock is currently trading at 569.3 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

Upl's stock opened at 564.05 and closed at 563.3 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 572, while the lowest was 563.3. The company's market capitalization is 42,784.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 807 and 528.35 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 146,673 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 10:02 AM IST Upl November futures opened at 569.7 as against previous close of 570.7

Upl is currently trading at a spot price of 569.55. The bid price stands at 568.7 with a bid quantity of 1300, while the offer price is 568.85 with an offer quantity of 1300. The stock's open interest is at 7,859,800.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Upl Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹569.3, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹570

The current stock price of Upl is 569.3. It has experienced a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7.

30 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.24%
3 Months-7.55%
6 Months-16.79%
YTD-20.4%
1 Year-26.43%
30 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹570, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹563.3

The current stock price of Upl is 570, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 6.7.

30 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹563.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 146,673. The closing price for the day was 563.3.

