Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Shares Plummet in Trading Today

Upl's stock opened at ₹564.05 and closed at ₹563.3 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹572, while the lowest was ₹563.3. The company's market capitalization is ₹42,784.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹807 and ₹528.35 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 146,673 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.