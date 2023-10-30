Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplift in Upl's Trading Today

On the last day, the opening price of Upl was ₹565, and the closing price was ₹561.2. The stock had a high of ₹567 and a low of ₹556.4. The market capitalization of Upl is ₹41,940.2 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹807, and the 52-week low is ₹556.4. The BSE volume for the day was 163,503 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-8.95%
|3 Months
|-7.31%
|6 Months
|-24.54%
|YTD
|-21.99%
|1 Year
|-20.92%
The current stock price of Upl is ₹561.15, which reflects a percent change of 0.43. This indicates a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.4 points. Overall, Upl's stock has experienced a slight upward movement.
On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 163,503. The closing price of the shares was ₹561.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!