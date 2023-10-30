Hello User
Upl share price Today Live Updates : Uplift in Upl's Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Upl stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 558.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 561.15 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, the opening price of Upl was 565, and the closing price was 561.2. The stock had a high of 567 and a low of 556.4. The market capitalization of Upl is 41,940.2 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 807, and the 52-week low is 556.4. The BSE volume for the day was 163,503 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-8.95%
3 Months-7.31%
6 Months-24.54%
YTD-21.99%
1 Year-20.92%
30 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹561.15, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹558.75

The current stock price of Upl is 561.15, which reflects a percent change of 0.43. This indicates a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.4 points. Overall, Upl's stock has experienced a slight upward movement.

30 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹561.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the volume of shares traded was 163,503. The closing price of the shares was 561.2.

