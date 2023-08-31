Upl Share Price Live blog for 31 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Upl stock price went up today, 31 Aug 2023, by 0.27 %. The stock closed at 598.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 599.75 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, UPL opened at ₹601.95 and closed at ₹598.15. The high for the day was ₹607.45 and the low was ₹598.6. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹45,017.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807 and the 52-week low is ₹577. The BSE volume for the day was 200,205 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
31 Aug 2023, 08:00:33 AM IST
Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹598.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Upl BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 200,205. The closing price for the stock was ₹598.15.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!