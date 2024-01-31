Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.9 %. The stock closed at 539.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 535 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of UPL was 540.15 and the closing price was 539.85. The stock's high for the day was 547.45 and the low was 534.55. UPL's market capitalization is 40,157.51 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 780 and the 52-week low is 528.35. The BSE volume for UPL on that day was 138,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹539.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume for UPL on the BSE was 138,341 shares. The closing price for the stock was 539.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!