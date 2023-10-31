Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets as market downturn persists

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Upl stock price went down today, 31 Oct 2023, by -3.64 %. The stock closed at 558.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 538.4 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl

On the last day, the opening price of UPL was 561.4 and the closing price was 558.75. The stock reached a high of 562.55 and a low of 532.1. The market capitalization of UPL is 40,412.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 807, while the 52-week low is 556.4. The BSE volume for UPL was 367,527 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:52 AM IST Upl Live Updates

31 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.74%
3 Months-10.53%
6 Months-27.24%
YTD-24.79%
1 Year-24.55%
31 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹538.4, down -3.64% from yesterday's ₹558.75

The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is 538.4 with a percent change of -3.64 and a net change of -20.35. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.64% and has lost 20.35 in value.

31 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹558.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Upl BSE shares was 367,527 shares. The closing price for the day was 558.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.