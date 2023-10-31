Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl stock plummets as market downturn persists

On the last day, the opening price of UPL was ₹561.4 and the closing price was ₹558.75. The stock reached a high of ₹562.55 and a low of ₹532.1. The market capitalization of UPL is ₹40,412.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹807, while the 52-week low is ₹556.4. The BSE volume for UPL was 367,527 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.74%
|3 Months
|-10.53%
|6 Months
|-27.24%
|YTD
|-24.79%
|1 Year
|-24.55%
The current data for Upl stock shows that the price is ₹538.4 with a percent change of -3.64 and a net change of -20.35. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 3.64% and has lost ₹20.35 in value.
On the last day of trading, the volume of Upl BSE shares was 367,527 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹558.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!