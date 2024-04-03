Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade

Upl stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 475.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 475 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.