Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST Trade
Upl stock price went down today, 03 Apr 2024, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 475.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 475 per share. Investors should monitor Upl stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Upl Stock Price Today

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Upl opened at 463 and closed at 466.4. The stock reached a high of 476.8 and a low of 461.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of 35,680.13 crore, the 52-week high and low for Upl are 760.45 and 448 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 190,697 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Apr 2024, 10:13 AM IST UPL share price live: Today's Price range

Today, UPL stock reached a low of 470.3 and a high of 476.15.

03 Apr 2024, 10:03 AM IST Upl April futures opened at 478.35 as against previous close of 479.05

Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 474.35 with a bid price of 477.35 and an offer price of 477.65. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 1300 each. The open interest for Upl stock is at 40743300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Apr 2024, 09:53 AM IST Upl Live Updates

03 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST Upl share price update :Upl trading at ₹475, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹475.35

The current stock price of Upl is 475, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 09:31 AM IST Upl share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.12%
3 Months-22.23%
6 Months-21.71%
YTD-19.07%
1 Year-34.87%
03 Apr 2024, 09:01 AM IST Upl share price Today :Upl trading at ₹475.35, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹466.4

The current price of Upl stock is 475.35, with a percent change of 1.92% and a net change of 8.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

03 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Upl share price Live :Upl closed at ₹466.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 190,697 shares with a closing price of 466.4.

