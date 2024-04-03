Upl share price Today Live Updates : Upl Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Upl Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Upl opened at ₹463 and closed at ₹466.4. The stock reached a high of ₹476.8 and a low of ₹461.3 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹35,680.13 crore, the 52-week high and low for Upl are ₹760.45 and ₹448 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 190,697 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, UPL stock reached a low of ₹470.3 and a high of ₹476.15.
Upl stock is currently trading at a spot price of 474.35 with a bid price of 477.35 and an offer price of 477.65. The bid quantity and offer quantity stand at 1300 each. The open interest for Upl stock is at 40743300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Upl is ₹475, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.12%
|3 Months
|-22.23%
|6 Months
|-21.71%
|YTD
|-19.07%
|1 Year
|-34.87%
The current price of Upl stock is ₹475.35, with a percent change of 1.92% and a net change of 8.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Upl BSE had a volume of 190,697 shares with a closing price of ₹466.4.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!