Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  UTI Asset Management Company share price Today Live Updates : UTI Asset Management Company closed today at 802.8, down -1.88% from yesterday's 818.15
UTI Asset Management Company share price Today Live Updates : UTI Asset Management Company closed today at ₹802.8, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹818.15

12 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

UTI Asset Management Company stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -1.88 %. The stock closed at 818.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 802.8 per share. Investors should monitor UTI Asset Management Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UTI Asset Management Company Premium
UTI Asset Management Company

UTI Asset Management Company's stock opened at 802.55 and closed at 799.05. The stock had a high of 828.2 and a low of 800.05 during the day. The market capitalization is 10,390.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 907 and the 52-week low is 609.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 48,699 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:30:53 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price NSE Live :UTI Asset Management Company closed today at ₹802.8, down -1.88% from yesterday's ₹818.15

UTI Asset Management Company's stock closed at 802.8 today, experiencing a decrease of 1.88%. The net change in the stock price was -15.35, with yesterday's closing price at 818.15.

16 Oct 2023, 05:38:21 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range

UTI Asset Management Company stock had a low price of 801.1 and a high price of 834.55.

16 Oct 2023, 03:16:29 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd stock's 52 week low price was 608.00000 and the 52 week high price was 908.00000.

16 Oct 2023, 03:05:41 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price update :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹804.45, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹818.15

The current data for UTI Asset Management Company stock shows that the price is 804.45. There has been a percent change of -1.67, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.7, meaning that the stock has decreased by 13.7.

16 Oct 2023, 02:28:07 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price NSE Live :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹802.35, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹818.15

The current price of UTI Asset Management Company stock is 802.35. It has experienced a percent change of -1.93, resulting in a net change of -15.8.

16 Oct 2023, 02:13:18 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range

UTI Asset Management Company stock's low price for the day was 805.3, while the high price reached 834.55.

16 Oct 2023, 01:54:04 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price Live :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹808.7, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹818.15

UTI Asset Management Company's stock price is currently at 808.7, with a percent change of -1.16 and a net change of -9.45. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 01:12:41 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range

UTI Asset Management Company stock's low price for the day was 807, while the high price reached 834.55.

16 Oct 2023, 01:08:08 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price NSE Live :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹808, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹818.15

As of the current data, the stock price of UTI Asset Management Company is 808. The stock has experienced a percent change of -1.24, indicating a decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -10.15, suggesting a decline of 10.15.

16 Oct 2023, 01:00:17 PM IST

16 Oct 2023, 12:25:38 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price Today :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹808.65, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹818.15

UTI Asset Management Company's stock price is currently 808.65, which represents a percent change of -1.16. This translates to a net change of -9.5.

16 Oct 2023, 12:23:32 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range

UTI Asset Management Company stock reached a low of 807 and a high of 834.55 during the current trading day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:54:37 AM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price update :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹811.4, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹818.15

16 Oct 2023, 11:18:30 AM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range

UTI Asset Management Company stock reached a low of 807.5 and a high of 834.55 in today's trading session.

16 Oct 2023, 11:10:37 AM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price Today :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹811.7, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹818.15

The stock price of UTI Asset Management Company has decreased by 0.79%, resulting in a net change of -6.45 rupees. The current stock price stands at 811.7 rupees.

16 Oct 2023, 10:35:51 AM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price Live :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹815.9, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹818.15

The stock price of UTI Asset Management Company is currently 815.9, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -2.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.28% and the value has decreased by 2.25.

16 Oct 2023, 10:22:27 AM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range

UTI Asset Management Company stock reached a low of 807.5 and a high of 834.55 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 09:59:11 AM IST

16 Oct 2023, 09:56:29 AM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price NSE Live :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹811.25, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹818.15

The current data shows that the stock price of UTI Asset Management Company is 811.25. There has been a percent change of -0.84, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.9, meaning that the stock has decreased by 6.9.

16 Oct 2023, 09:13:19 AM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price Today :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹834.55, up 2% from yesterday's ₹818.15

The stock price of UTI Asset Management Company has increased by 2% and the net change is 16.4. The current stock price is 834.55.

16 Oct 2023, 08:11:41 AM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price Live :UTI Asset Management Company closed at ₹799.05 on last trading day

On the last day of UTI Asset Management Company's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 48,699. The closing price for the day was 799.05.

