UTI Asset Management Company share price Today Live Updates : UTI Asset Management Company closed today at 802.8, down -1.88% from yesterday's 818.15

UTI Asset Management Company's stock opened at ₹802.55 and closed at ₹799.05. The stock had a high of ₹828.2 and a low of ₹800.05 during the day. The market capitalization is ₹10,390.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹907 and the 52-week low is ₹609.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 48,699 shares.
UTI Asset Management Company's stock closed at ₹802.8 today, experiencing a decrease of 1.88%. The net change in the stock price was -15.35, with yesterday's closing price at ₹818.15.
The stock price of UTI Asset Management Company has increased by 2% and the net change is ₹16.4. The current stock price is ₹834.55.
On the last day of UTI Asset Management Company's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 48,699. The closing price for the day was ₹799.05.
