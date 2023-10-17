comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  UTI Asset Management Company share price Today Live Updates : UTI Asset Management Company closed today at 802.95, down -0.61% from yesterday's 807.9
UTI Asset Management Company share price Today Live Updates : UTI Asset Management Company closed today at ₹802.95, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹807.9

12 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST
Livemint

UTI Asset Management Company stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 807.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 802.95 per share. Investors should monitor UTI Asset Management Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UTI Asset Management Company Premium
UTI Asset Management Company

UTI Asset Management Company's stock opened at 834.55 and closed at 818.15 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 834.55 and a low of 801.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 10,195.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 907 and 609.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on the last day was 8776 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:39:10 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price NSE Live :UTI Asset Management Company closed today at ₹802.95, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹807.9

UTI Asset Management Company's stock closed at 802.95 today, experiencing a decrease of 0.61%. The net change in price was -4.95, with yesterday's closing price at 807.9.

17 Oct 2023, 06:15:36 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Authum Investment & Infra690.221.253.18682.45154.511722.71
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India2200.03.40.152216.91289.211219.64
UTI Asset Management Company802.95-4.95-0.61907.0609.510196.16
JM Financial88.330.070.0895.7757.388433.78
Anand Rathi Wealth1794.75-19.2-1.061971.95655.67482.0
17 Oct 2023, 05:38:18 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of UTI Asset Management Company reached a low of 800.55 and a high of 816 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:24:48 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd stock is 608.00000, while the 52-week high price is 908.00000.

17 Oct 2023, 03:18:37 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price NSE Live :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹803.5, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹807.9

UTI Asset Management Company stock is currently priced at 803.5, with a percent change of -0.54. This indicates a decrease in value of 0.54%. The net change is -4.4, suggesting a decrease in value by 4.4 points.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41:46 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price Today :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹801.85, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹807.9

The current stock price of UTI Asset Management Company is 801.85, with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -6.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.75% and has seen a decrease of 6.05.

17 Oct 2023, 02:33:20 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Authum Investment & Infra699.030.054.49682.45154.511872.17
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India2177.65-18.95-0.862216.91289.211105.66
UTI Asset Management Company803.25-4.65-0.58907.0609.510199.97
JM Financial87.92-0.34-0.3995.7757.388394.64
Anand Rathi Wealth1849.1535.21.941971.95655.67708.78
17 Oct 2023, 02:24:19 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range

UTI Asset Management Company stock reached a low price of 801.55 and a high price of 816.

17 Oct 2023, 02:03:25 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price NSE Live :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹803.05, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹807.9

The current data for UTI Asset Management Company stock shows that the price is 803.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -4.85.

17 Oct 2023, 01:35:13 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days794.65
10 Days790.71
20 Days788.74
50 Days775.61
100 Days761.48
300 Days736.24
17 Oct 2023, 01:21:37 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range

UTI Asset Management Company stock's low price for the day was 803, while the high price was 816.

17 Oct 2023, 01:19:32 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price update :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹803.35, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹807.9

The stock price of UTI Asset Management Company is currently trading at 803.35. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.55, which means that the stock price has decreased by 4.55.

17 Oct 2023, 12:53:46 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:40:16 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Authum Investment & Infra690.0521.13.15682.45154.511720.16
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India2175.95-20.65-0.942216.91289.211096.99
UTI Asset Management Company803.0-4.9-0.61907.0609.510196.79
JM Financial88.660.40.4595.7757.388465.29
Anand Rathi Wealth1850.036.051.991971.95655.67712.33
17 Oct 2023, 12:33:32 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price Today :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹803.1, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹807.9

The current data for UTI Asset Management Company stock shows that its price is 803.1. There has been a -0.59% percent change, resulting in a net change of -4.8.

17 Oct 2023, 12:18:16 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range

UTI Asset Management Company stock had a low price of 803.1 and a high price of 816 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 12:00:38 PM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4447
Buy4444
Hold3330
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
17 Oct 2023, 11:13:20 AM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range

UTI Asset Management Company stock's low price for the day was 805.05 and the high price was 816.

17 Oct 2023, 11:05:58 AM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price Today :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹806.2, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹807.9

The current data of UTI Asset Management Company stock shows that the stock price is 806.2. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.7.

17 Oct 2023, 10:28:10 AM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price Live :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹814, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹807.9

The current data for UTI Asset Management Company stock shows that the price is 814, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 6.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.76% and the net change is a positive 6.1.

17 Oct 2023, 10:22:42 AM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range

UTI Asset Management Company stock reached a low of 806 and a high of 816.

17 Oct 2023, 09:53:19 AM IST

UTI Asset Management Company Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:46:31 AM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price NSE Live :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹808.5, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹807.9

As of the current data, the stock price of UTI Asset Management Company is 808.5. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.6.

17 Oct 2023, 09:14:12 AM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price Today :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹816, up 1% from yesterday's ₹807.9

The stock price of UTI Asset Management Company is currently at 816. It has experienced a 1% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 8.1.

17 Oct 2023, 08:16:14 AM IST

UTI Asset Management Company share price Live :UTI Asset Management Company closed at ₹818.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for UTI Asset Management Company on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 8,776 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 818.15.

