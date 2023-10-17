UTI Asset Management Company share price Today Live Updates : UTI Asset Management Company closed today at 802.95, down -0.61% from yesterday's 807.9

UTI Asset Management Company share price NSE Live :UTI Asset Management Company closed today at ₹802.95, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹807.9 UTI Asset Management Company's stock closed at ₹802.95 today, experiencing a decrease of 0.61%. The net change in price was -4.95, with yesterday's closing price at ₹807.9.

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Authum Investment & Infra 690.2 21.25 3.18 682.45 154.5 11722.71 Multi Commodity Exchange Of India 2200.0 3.4 0.15 2216.9 1289.2 11219.64 UTI Asset Management Company 802.95 -4.95 -0.61 907.0 609.5 10196.16 JM Financial 88.33 0.07 0.08 95.77 57.38 8433.78 Anand Rathi Wealth 1794.75 -19.2 -1.06 1971.95 655.6 7482.0 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of UTI Asset Management Company reached a low of ₹800.55 and a high of ₹816 on the current day.

UTI Asset Management Company Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of UTI Asset Management Company Ltd stock is 608.00000, while the 52-week high price is 908.00000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UTI Asset Management Company share price NSE Live :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹803.5, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹807.9 UTI Asset Management Company stock is currently priced at ₹803.5, with a percent change of -0.54. This indicates a decrease in value of 0.54%. The net change is -4.4, suggesting a decrease in value by 4.4 points.

UTI Asset Management Company share price Today :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹801.85, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹807.9 The current stock price of UTI Asset Management Company is ₹801.85, with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -6.05. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.75% and has seen a decrease of ₹6.05. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Authum Investment & Infra 699.0 30.05 4.49 682.45 154.5 11872.17 Multi Commodity Exchange Of India 2177.65 -18.95 -0.86 2216.9 1289.2 11105.66 UTI Asset Management Company 803.25 -4.65 -0.58 907.0 609.5 10199.97 JM Financial 87.92 -0.34 -0.39 95.77 57.38 8394.64 Anand Rathi Wealth 1849.15 35.2 1.94 1971.95 655.6 7708.78

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range UTI Asset Management Company stock reached a low price of ₹801.55 and a high price of ₹816. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UTI Asset Management Company share price NSE Live :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹803.05, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹807.9 The current data for UTI Asset Management Company stock shows that the price is ₹803.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.6 and a net change of -4.85.

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 794.65 10 Days 790.71 20 Days 788.74 50 Days 775.61 100 Days 761.48 300 Days 736.24 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range UTI Asset Management Company stock's low price for the day was ₹803, while the high price was ₹816.

UTI Asset Management Company share price update :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹803.35, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹807.9 The stock price of UTI Asset Management Company is currently trading at ₹803.35. There has been a percent change of -0.56, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.55, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹4.55.

UTI Asset Management Company Live Updates

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Authum Investment & Infra 690.05 21.1 3.15 682.45 154.5 11720.16 Multi Commodity Exchange Of India 2175.95 -20.65 -0.94 2216.9 1289.2 11096.99 UTI Asset Management Company 803.0 -4.9 -0.61 907.0 609.5 10196.79 JM Financial 88.66 0.4 0.45 95.77 57.38 8465.29 Anand Rathi Wealth 1850.0 36.05 1.99 1971.95 655.6 7712.33

UTI Asset Management Company share price Today :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹803.1, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹807.9 The current data for UTI Asset Management Company stock shows that its price is ₹803.1. There has been a -0.59% percent change, resulting in a net change of -4.8.

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range UTI Asset Management Company stock had a low price of ₹803.1 and a high price of ₹816 on the current day.

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 4 4 4 7 Buy 4 4 4 4 Hold 3 3 3 0 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range UTI Asset Management Company stock's low price for the day was ₹805.05 and the high price was ₹816.

UTI Asset Management Company share price Today :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹806.2, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹807.9 The current data of UTI Asset Management Company stock shows that the stock price is ₹806.2. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.7.

UTI Asset Management Company share price Live :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹814, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹807.9 The current data for UTI Asset Management Company stock shows that the price is ₹814, with a percent change of 0.76 and a net change of 6.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.76% and the net change is a positive 6.1. Click here for UTI Asset Management Company Profit Loss

UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range UTI Asset Management Company stock reached a low of ₹806 and a high of ₹816.

UTI Asset Management Company Live Updates

UTI Asset Management Company share price NSE Live :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹808.5, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹807.9 As of the current data, the stock price of UTI Asset Management Company is ₹808.5. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.6.

UTI Asset Management Company share price Today :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹816, up 1% from yesterday's ₹807.9 The stock price of UTI Asset Management Company is currently at ₹816. It has experienced a 1% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 8.1.