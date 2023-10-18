UTI Asset Management Company share price Today Live Updates : UTI Asset Management Company closed today at 809.15, up 0.77% from yesterday's 802.95

On the last day of trading for UTI Asset Management Company, the stock opened at ₹816 and closed at ₹807.9. The stock reached a high of ₹816 and a low of ₹800.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹10,197.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹907 and the 52-week low is ₹609.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 12,149 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.