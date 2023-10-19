UTI Asset Management Company share price Today Live Updates : UTI Asset Management Company stocks plunge in bearish trading

UTI Asset Management Company's stock opened at ₹811.95 and closed at ₹802.95 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹814.95, while the lowest price was ₹800.10. The company has a market capitalization of ₹10,276.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹907 and ₹609.50, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,768 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Authum Investment & Infra
|784.0
|22.0
|2.89
|787.0
|154.5
|13315.86
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|2184.75
|-7.85
|-0.36
|2216.9
|1289.2
|11141.87
|UTI Asset Management Company
|787.45
|-19.7
|-2.44
|907.0
|609.5
|9999.33
|JM Financial
|93.0
|2.14
|2.36
|95.77
|57.38
|8879.68
|Religare Enterprises
|234.6
|-0.05
|-0.02
|280.3
|130.0
|7590.7
UTI Asset Management Company's stock price is currently at ₹785.8. It has experienced a decrease of 2.65% in percentage change and a net change of -21.35.
UTI Asset Management Company stock had a low price of ₹767.3 and a high price of ₹792.
The stock price of UTI Asset Management Company has decreased by 2.76% or ₹22.25. The current stock price is ₹784.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.79%
|3 Months
|2.2%
|6 Months
|19.37%
|YTD
|-6.35%
|1 Year
|5.41%
The current data of UTI Asset Management Company stock shows that the price is ₹809.15. There has been a 0.77 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.2.
Based on the data provided, the UTI Asset Management Company had a trading volume of 11,768 shares on the last day. The closing price for the stock was ₹802.95.
