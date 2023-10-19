Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

UTI Asset Management Company share price Today Live Updates : UTI Asset Management Company stocks plunge in bearish trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

UTI Asset Management Company stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -2.65 %. The stock closed at 807.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 785.8 per share. Investors should monitor UTI Asset Management Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UTI Asset Management Company

UTI Asset Management Company's stock opened at 811.95 and closed at 802.95 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 814.95, while the lowest price was 800.10. The company has a market capitalization of 10,276.28 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 907 and 609.50, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 11,768 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Authum Investment & Infra784.022.02.89787.0154.513315.86
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India2184.75-7.85-0.362216.91289.211141.87
UTI Asset Management Company787.45-19.7-2.44907.0609.59999.33
JM Financial93.02.142.3695.7757.388879.68
Religare Enterprises234.6-0.05-0.02280.3130.07590.7
19 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST UTI Asset Management Company share price Today :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹785.8, down -2.65% from yesterday's ₹807.15

UTI Asset Management Company's stock price is currently at 785.8. It has experienced a decrease of 2.65% in percentage change and a net change of -21.35.

19 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range

UTI Asset Management Company stock had a low price of 767.3 and a high price of 792.

19 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST UTI Asset Management Company share price update :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹784.9, down -2.76% from yesterday's ₹807.15

The stock price of UTI Asset Management Company has decreased by 2.76% or 22.25. The current stock price is 784.9.

19 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST UTI Asset Management Company Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.79%
3 Months2.2%
6 Months19.37%
YTD-6.35%
1 Year5.41%
19 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST UTI Asset Management Company share price Today :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹809.15, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹802.95

The current data of UTI Asset Management Company stock shows that the price is 809.15. There has been a 0.77 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.2.

19 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST UTI Asset Management Company share price Live :UTI Asset Management Company closed at ₹802.95 on last trading day

Based on the data provided, the UTI Asset Management Company had a trading volume of 11,768 shares on the last day. The closing price for the stock was 802.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.