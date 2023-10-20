UTI Asset Management Company share price Today Live Updates : UTI Asset Management Company stock plummets in trading today

UTI Asset Management Company's stock opened at ₹792 and closed at ₹807.15, with a high of ₹795.1 and a low of ₹767.3. The market capitalization of the company is ₹9995.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹907, while the 52-week low is ₹609.5. The BSE volume for the day was 32,215 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Indian Energy Exchange
|133.05
|-0.65
|-0.49
|163.75
|116.05
|11831.17
|Multi Commodity Exchange Of India
|2270.65
|83.1
|3.8
|2216.9
|1289.2
|11579.94
|UTI Asset Management Company
|784.5
|-2.55
|-0.32
|907.0
|609.5
|9961.87
|JM Financial
|89.04
|-3.15
|-3.42
|95.77
|57.38
|8501.57
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|1889.3
|-2.65
|-0.14
|1971.95
|655.6
|7876.16
The current stock price of UTI Asset Management Company is ₹785.05. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -2. This data suggests that the stock price of UTI Asset Management Company has experienced a small decline.
UTI Asset Management Company stock reached a low price of ₹773 and a high price of ₹791.45.
The current data of UTI Asset Management Company stock shows that the price is ₹776.6. There has been a percent change of -1.33 and a net change of -10.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.33% and the actual decrease in value is 10.45.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.55%
|3 Months
|-1.93%
|6 Months
|16.98%
|YTD
|-8.71%
|1 Year
|3.22%
The current data shows that the stock price of UTI Asset Management Company is ₹782.45. There has been a decrease of 0.58% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.6.
On the last day of UTI Asset Management Company's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 32,215. The closing price of the shares was ₹807.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!