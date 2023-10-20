Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

UTI Asset Management Company share price Today Live Updates : UTI Asset Management Company stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

UTI Asset Management Company stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 787.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 785.05 per share. Investors should monitor UTI Asset Management Company stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

UTI Asset Management Company

UTI Asset Management Company's stock opened at 792 and closed at 807.15, with a high of 795.1 and a low of 767.3. The market capitalization of the company is 9995.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 907, while the 52-week low is 609.5. The BSE volume for the day was 32,215 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Indian Energy Exchange133.05-0.65-0.49163.75116.0511831.17
Multi Commodity Exchange Of India2270.6583.13.82216.91289.211579.94
UTI Asset Management Company784.5-2.55-0.32907.0609.59961.87
JM Financial89.04-3.15-3.4295.7757.388501.57
Anand Rathi Wealth1889.3-2.65-0.141971.95655.67876.16
20 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST UTI Asset Management Company share price Today :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹785.05, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹787.05

The current stock price of UTI Asset Management Company is 785.05. There has been a percent change of -0.25, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -2. This data suggests that the stock price of UTI Asset Management Company has experienced a small decline.

20 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Today's Price range

UTI Asset Management Company stock reached a low price of 773 and a high price of 791.45.

20 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST UTI Asset Management Company Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST UTI Asset Management Company share price update :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹776.6, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹787.05

The current data of UTI Asset Management Company stock shows that the price is 776.6. There has been a percent change of -1.33 and a net change of -10.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.33% and the actual decrease in value is 10.45.

20 Oct 2023, 09:34 AM IST UTI Asset Management Company share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.55%
3 Months-1.93%
6 Months16.98%
YTD-8.71%
1 Year3.22%
20 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST UTI Asset Management Company share price Today :UTI Asset Management Company trading at ₹782.45, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹787.05

The current data shows that the stock price of UTI Asset Management Company is 782.45. There has been a decrease of 0.58% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -4.6.

20 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST UTI Asset Management Company share price Live :UTI Asset Management Company closed at ₹807.15 on last trading day

On the last day of UTI Asset Management Company's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 32,215. The closing price of the shares was 807.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.