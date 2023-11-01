VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES Sees Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Valiant Laboratories' stock opened at ₹196.95 and closed at ₹194.95. The stock had a high of ₹198.35 and a low of ₹188.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹825.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹203.05 and the 52-week low is ₹161. The BSE volume for the day was 48,480 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.