VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES Sees Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 190.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 190.15 per share. Investors should monitor VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VALIANT LABORATORIES

On the last day, Valiant Laboratories' stock opened at 196.95 and closed at 194.95. The stock had a high of 198.35 and a low of 188.8. The market capitalization of the company is 825.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 203.05 and the 52-week low is 161. The BSE volume for the day was 48,480 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹190.15, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹190.1

The current data of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 190.15 with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.05. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.03 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.05. Overall, the stock is performing relatively steady with a small positive change.

01 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹194.95 on last trading day

On the last day, VALIANT LABORATORIES had a trading volume of 48,480 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 194.95.

