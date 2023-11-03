Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

VALIANT LABORATORIES Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 5.02 %. The stock closed at 193.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 203 per share. Investors should monitor VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VALIANT LABORATORIES

On the last day, Valiant Laboratories' open price was 193.35 and the close price was 193.3. The stock had a high of 207 and a low of 193.35. The company's market capitalization is 882.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 203.05 and the 52-week low is 161. The BSE volume for the day was 121,799 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹193.3 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of VALIANT LABORATORIES on BSE was 121,799 shares. The closing price of the stock was 193.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.