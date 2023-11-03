VALIANT LABORATORIES Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day, Valiant Laboratories' open price was ₹193.35 and the close price was ₹193.3. The stock had a high of ₹207 and a low of ₹193.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹882.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹203.05 and the 52-week low is ₹161. The BSE volume for the day was 121,799 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹193.3 on last trading day
On the last day, the volume of VALIANT LABORATORIES on BSE was 121,799 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹193.3.