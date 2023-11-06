Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES RISES IN TRADING

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 192.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.2 per share. Investors should monitor VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VALIANT LABORATORIES

On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories, the stock opened at 202.75 and closed at 202.55. The stock reached a high of 206.55 and a low of 191.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 841.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 207 and the 52-week low is 161. On the BSE, a total of 69,458 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.05%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
06 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹195.2, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹192.7

VALIANT LABORATORIES stock is currently priced at 195.2 with a 1.3% increase in price. The net change in price is 2.5.

06 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹202.55 on last trading day

On the last day of VALIANT LABORATORIES on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 69,458. The closing price for the day was 202.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.