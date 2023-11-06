VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES RISES IN TRADING

On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories, the stock opened at ₹202.75 and closed at ₹202.55. The stock reached a high of ₹206.55 and a low of ₹191.85 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹841.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹207 and the 52-week low is ₹161. On the BSE, a total of 69,458 shares were traded.
VALIANT LABORATORIES stock is currently priced at ₹195.2 with a 1.3% increase in price. The net change in price is 2.5.
On the last day of VALIANT LABORATORIES on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 69,458. The closing price for the day was ₹202.55.
