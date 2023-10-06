Hello User
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES sees stock rise in positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 20.75 %. The stock closed at 140 per share. The stock is currently trading at 169.05 per share. Investors should monitor VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VALIANT LABORATORIES

On the last day of VALIANT LABORATORIES, the stock opened at 161 and closed at 140. The highest price recorded during the day was 169.05, while the lowest price was 161. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crores. The stock's 52-week high and low are not provided. The BSE volume for the day was 171,140 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 11:03 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price NSE Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹169.05, up 20.75% from yesterday's ₹140

The current stock price of Valiant Laboratories is 169.05, which represents a significant increase of 20.75% from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 29.05.

06 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1757.0-19.8-1.111950.01240.7570383.39
JSW INFRASTRUCTURE ORD165.251.350.82168.8141.7530814.29
06 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹140 on last trading day

On the last day of VALIANT LABORATORIES trading on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 171,140. The closing price for the day was 140.

