VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES sees stock rise in positive trading

On the last day of VALIANT LABORATORIES, the stock opened at ₹161 and closed at ₹140. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹169.05, while the lowest price was ₹161. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crores. The stock's 52-week high and low are not provided. The BSE volume for the day was 171,140 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Valiant Laboratories is ₹169.05, which represents a significant increase of 20.75% from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of ₹29.05.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1757.0
|-19.8
|-1.11
|1950.0
|1240.75
|70383.39
|JSW INFRASTRUCTURE ORD
|165.25
|1.35
|0.82
|168.8
|141.75
|30814.29
