VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES sees stock rise in positive trading

On the last day of VALIANT LABORATORIES, the stock opened at ₹161 and closed at ₹140. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹169.05, while the lowest price was ₹161. The market capitalization of the company is 0.0 crores. The stock's 52-week high and low are not provided. The BSE volume for the day was 171,140 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.