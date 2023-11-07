VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day, Valiant Laboratories opened at ₹193.85 and closed at ₹192.7. The stock had a high of ₹198.85 and a low of ₹185.55. The market capitalization of Valiant Laboratories is currently at ₹820.55 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹207 and the 52-week low is ₹161. The BSE volume for Valiant Laboratories on the last day was 58,985 shares.
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹188.85, with a percent change of -2 and a net change of -3.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a negative net change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.95%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that its price is ₹188.85, with a percent change of -2 and a net change of -3.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 58,985. The closing price for the stock was ₹192.7.
