VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -2 %. The stock closed at 192.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.85 per share. Investors should monitor VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VALIANT LABORATORIES

On the last day, Valiant Laboratories opened at 193.85 and closed at 192.7. The stock had a high of 198.85 and a low of 185.55. The market capitalization of Valiant Laboratories is currently at 820.55 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 207 and the 52-week low is 161. The BSE volume for Valiant Laboratories on the last day was 58,985 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.95%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
07 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹192.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 58,985. The closing price for the stock was 192.7.

