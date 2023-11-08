Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : Valiant Laboratories Sees Stock Surge

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 184.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 186.05 per share. Investors should monitor VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VALIANT LABORATORIES

On the last day of trading, Valiant Laboratories opened at 181.85 and closed at 187.7. The stock had a high of 189.55 and a low of 179 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 801.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 207, while the 52-week low is 161. On the BSE, a total of 66,019 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:39 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1861.9568.53.821950.01240.7574587.56
JSW Infrastructure212.456.83.31207.4141.7539615.71
08 Nov 2023, 10:29 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹186.05, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹184.55

Valiant Laboratories stock is currently priced at 186.05, with a 0.81% increase in value. This represents a net change of 1.5.

08 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Valiant Laboratories stock has a low price of 183.6 and a high price of 187.6 for the current day.

08 Nov 2023, 09:57 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price update :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹185, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹184.55

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 185, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a positive percentage change and a positive net change. However, without additional information about the stock's performance over time or any other relevant factors, it is difficult to draw any further conclusions about its current state or future prospects.

08 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.95%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
08 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹184.55, down -1.68% from yesterday's ₹187.7

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 184.55, which represents a decrease of 1.68%. The net change is -3.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a moderate decline in value.

08 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹187.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 66,019. The closing price of the shares was 187.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.