VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : Valiant Laboratories Sees Stock Surge

On the last day of trading, Valiant Laboratories opened at ₹181.85 and closed at ₹187.7. The stock had a high of ₹189.55 and a low of ₹179 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹801.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹207, while the 52-week low is ₹161. On the BSE, a total of 66,019 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1861.95
|68.5
|3.82
|1950.0
|1240.75
|74587.56
|JSW Infrastructure
|212.45
|6.8
|3.31
|207.4
|141.75
|39615.71
Valiant Laboratories stock is currently priced at ₹186.05, with a 0.81% increase in value. This represents a net change of 1.5.
Valiant Laboratories stock has a low price of ₹183.6 and a high price of ₹187.6 for the current day.
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹185, with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a positive percentage change and a positive net change. However, without additional information about the stock's performance over time or any other relevant factors, it is difficult to draw any further conclusions about its current state or future prospects.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.95%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹184.55, which represents a decrease of 1.68%. The net change is -3.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a moderate decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 66,019. The closing price of the shares was ₹187.7.
