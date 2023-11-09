VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

The last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories saw the stock open at ₹184.65 and close at ₹184.55. The stock reached a high of ₹187.6 and a low of ₹182.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹795.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹207 and the 52-week low is ₹161. The stock had a trading volume of 33,693 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Valiant Laboratories is ₹183.15. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.76, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.4, suggesting a decline of ₹1.4.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.23%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the BSE, there were 33,693 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹184.55.
