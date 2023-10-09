VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : Valiant Laboratories Plummets in Trading Today

VALIANT LABORATORIES opened at ₹161 and closed at ₹140 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹169.05, while the lowest price was ₹161. The market capitalization of the company is ₹550.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are both ₹169.05 and the volume of shares traded on the BSE was 199,186.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price of VALIANT LABORATORIES ORD stock is ₹162 and the high price is ₹172.5.
The stock price of Valiant Laboratories is currently ₹166, which represents a decrease of 1.8%. The net change in the stock price is -3.05.
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹169.05. There has been a significant increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 20.75 and a net change of 29.05. This suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock and it has gained value. Investors may see this as a positive sign and may consider buying or holding onto the stock. However, it is important to do further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.
On the last day of trading, Valiant Laboratories had a volume of 199,186 shares and closed at a price of ₹140.
