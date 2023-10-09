Hello User
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : Valiant Laboratories Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.8 %. The stock closed at 169.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 166 per share. Investors should monitor VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VALIANT LABORATORIES

VALIANT LABORATORIES opened at 161 and closed at 140 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 169.05, while the lowest price was 161. The market capitalization of the company is 550.43 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are both 169.05 and the volume of shares traded on the BSE was 199,186.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES ORD share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of VALIANT LABORATORIES ORD stock is 162 and the high price is 172.5.

09 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price NSE Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹166, down -1.8% from yesterday's ₹169.05

The stock price of Valiant Laboratories is currently 166, which represents a decrease of 1.8%. The net change in the stock price is -3.05.

09 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹169.05, up 20.75% from yesterday's ₹140

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 169.05. There has been a significant increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 20.75 and a net change of 29.05. This suggests that there has been a positive movement in the stock and it has gained value. Investors may see this as a positive sign and may consider buying or holding onto the stock. However, it is important to do further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

09 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹140 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Valiant Laboratories had a volume of 199,186 shares and closed at a price of 140.

