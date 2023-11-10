VALIANT LABORATORIES Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Valiant Laboratories opened at ₹186.85 and closed at ₹183.15. The stock reached a high of ₹186.85 and a low of ₹175.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Valiant Laboratories is ₹767.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹207 and the 52-week low is ₹161. On the BSE, a total of 47,996 shares of Valiant Laboratories were traded.
10 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹183.15 on last trading day
