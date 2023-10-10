VALIANT LABORATORIES Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Valiant Laboratories opened at ₹170.5. The closing price was ₹169.05. The stock reached a high of ₹172.5 and a low of ₹162 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹727.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹169.05, while the 52-week low is ₹161. The BSE volume for Valiant Laboratories was 177,761 shares.
10 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST
