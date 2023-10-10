Hello User
VALIANT LABORATORIES Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 169.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 167.5 per share. Investors should monitor VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Valiant Laboratories opened at 170.5. The closing price was 169.05. The stock reached a high of 172.5 and a low of 162 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 727.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 169.05, while the 52-week low is 161. The BSE volume for Valiant Laboratories was 177,761 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹169.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 177,761. The closing price for the stock was 169.05.

