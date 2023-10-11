VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Valiant Laboratories opened at ₹166 and closed at ₹167.6. The stock reached a high of ₹170 and a low of ₹166 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹732.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹172.5 and the 52-week low is ₹161. The BSE volume for Valiant Laboratories was 58,311 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.