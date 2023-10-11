Hello User
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES Soars in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 168.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168.9 per share. Investors should monitor VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Valiant Laboratories opened at 166 and closed at 167.6. The stock reached a high of 170 and a low of 166 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 732.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 172.5 and the 52-week low is 161. The BSE volume for Valiant Laboratories was 58,311 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:45 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price NSE Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹168.9, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹168.5

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 168.9 with a percent change of 0.24 and a net change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹168.5, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹167.6

The current stock price of Valiant Laboratories is 168.5 with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹167.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Valiant Laboratories had a trading volume of 58,311 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 167.6.

