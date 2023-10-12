VALIANT LABORATORIES Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day, the open price for Valiant Laboratories was ₹168. The closing price was ₹168.5, with a high of ₹170 and a low of ₹165. The market capitalization of the company is ₹726.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹172.5, while the 52-week low is ₹161. The BSE volume for the day was 23,112 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.