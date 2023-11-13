Hello User
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES Shares Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -1.6 %. The stock closed at 187.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 184.55 per share. Investors should monitor VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VALIANT LABORATORIES

On the last day of trading, VALIANT LABORATORIES opened at 184.5 and closed at 183.6. The stock reached a high of 190.45 and a low of 184.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 816.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 207 and the 52-week low is 161. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,239 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price NSE Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹184.55, down -1.6% from yesterday's ₹187.55

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 184.55. There has been a percent change of -1.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

13 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.85%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
13 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹183.6 on last trading day

On the last day, VALIANT LABORATORIES had a trading volume of 16,239 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 183.6.

