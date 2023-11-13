VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES Shares Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, VALIANT LABORATORIES opened at ₹184.5 and closed at ₹183.6. The stock reached a high of ₹190.45 and a low of ₹184.5 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹816.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹207 and the 52-week low is ₹161. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,239 shares.
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹184.55. There has been a percent change of -1.6, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.85%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
