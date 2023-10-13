VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES Stocks Plummeting in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories, the stock opened at ₹164.1 and closed at ₹167.25. The stock reached a high of ₹169.9 and a low of ₹164.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹734.09 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹172.5 and a 52-week low of ₹161. The BSE volume for the day was 15,395 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹168 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.03% and the actual change in price is a decrease of ₹0.05.
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the stock price is ₹168.95, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 1.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.02% from the previous trading day, resulting in a net change of 1.7 points.
On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 15,395. The closing price for the shares was ₹167.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!