VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES Stocks Plummeting in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 168.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 168 per share. Investors should monitor VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories, the stock opened at 164.1 and closed at 167.25. The stock reached a high of 169.9 and a low of 164.1. The market capitalization of the company is 734.09 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 172.5 and a 52-week low of 161. The BSE volume for the day was 15,395 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price NSE Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹168, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹168.05

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 168 with a percent change of -0.03 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.03% and the actual change in price is a decrease of 0.05.

13 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹168.95, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹167.25

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the stock price is 168.95, with a percent change of 1.02 and a net change of 1.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.02% from the previous trading day, resulting in a net change of 1.7 points.

13 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹167.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 15,395. The closing price for the shares was 167.25.

