VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES closed today at ₹185.25, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹176.45

On the last day of trading, VALIANT LABORATORIES opened at a price of ₹165 and closed at ₹168.05. The stock reached a high of ₹176.45 and a low of ₹163.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹766.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹176.45 and ₹161 respectively. The BSE volume for VALIANT LABORATORIES was 27,354 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed today at ₹185.25, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹176.45 Valiant Laboratories' stock closed today at ₹185.25, representing a 4.99% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹176.45. The net change in the stock price was 8.8.

Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Valiant Laboratories' stock had a low price of ₹185.25 and a high price of ₹185.25 for the current day.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price update :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹185.25, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹176.45 Based on the current data, the stock price of VALIANT LABORATORIES is ₹185.25. The stock has experienced a 4.99% percent change, with a net change of 8.8.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price NSE Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹185.25, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹176.45 The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹185.25. There has been a percent change of 4.99, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 8.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Today, Valiant Laboratories stock reached a high of ₹185.25 and a low of ₹185.25.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹185.25, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹176.45 The stock price of Valiant Laboratories has increased by 4.99% or ₹8.8. The current price stands at ₹185.25. Click here for VALIANT LABORATORIES News

Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The current day's high and low price for Valiant Laboratories stock is ₹185.25.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price NSE Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹185.25, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹176.45 The current data of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹185.25. There has been a 4.99% percent change, with a net change of 8.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹185.25, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹176.45 The current data of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹185.25. There has been a 4.99% percent change, with a net change of 8.8.

Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Today's low price for Valiant Laboratories stock is ₹185.25 and the high price is also ₹185.25.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price update :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹185.25, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹176.45 The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹185.25, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 8.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.99% and the net change is an increase of 8.8.

Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Today, Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low price of ₹185.25 and a high price of ₹185.25.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹185.25, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹176.45 The current data of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹185.25. There has been a 4.99% percent change, which translates to a net change of 8.8.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹185.25, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹176.45 The stock price of Valiant Laboratories has increased by 4.99%, resulting in a net change of ₹8.8. The current stock price stands at ₹185.25. Click here for VALIANT LABORATORIES Profit Loss

Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Today, Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low price of ₹185.25 and a high price of ₹185.25.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price NSE Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹185.25, up 4.99% from yesterday's ₹176.45 The stock price of Valiant Laboratories has increased by 4.99%, resulting in a net change of ₹8.8. The current stock price stands at ₹185.25.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹176.45, up 5% from yesterday's ₹168.05 The stock price of Valiant Laboratories has increased by 5%, resulting in a net change of ₹8.4. The current price of the stock is ₹176.45.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹168.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 27,354. The closing price for the stock was ₹168.05.