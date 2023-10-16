VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES closed today at 185.25, up 4.99% from yesterday's 176.45

On the last day of trading, VALIANT LABORATORIES opened at a price of ₹165 and closed at ₹168.05. The stock reached a high of ₹176.45 and a low of ₹163.1 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹766.68 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹176.45 and ₹161 respectively. The BSE volume for VALIANT LABORATORIES was 27,354 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Valiant Laboratories' stock closed today at ₹185.25, representing a 4.99% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹176.45. The net change in the stock price was 8.8.
Valiant Laboratories' stock had a low price of ₹185.25 and a high price of ₹185.25 for the current day.
Based on the current data, the stock price of VALIANT LABORATORIES is ₹185.25. The stock has experienced a 4.99% percent change, with a net change of 8.8.
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹185.25. There has been a percent change of 4.99, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 8.8, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.
Today, Valiant Laboratories stock reached a high of ₹185.25 and a low of ₹185.25.
The stock price of Valiant Laboratories has increased by 4.99% or ₹8.8. The current price stands at ₹185.25.
Click here for VALIANT LABORATORIES News
The current day's high and low price for Valiant Laboratories stock is ₹185.25.
The current data of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹185.25. There has been a 4.99% percent change, with a net change of 8.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant increase in value.
The current data of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹185.25. There has been a 4.99% percent change, with a net change of 8.8.
Today's low price for Valiant Laboratories stock is ₹185.25 and the high price is also ₹185.25.
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹185.25, with a percent change of 4.99 and a net change of 8.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 4.99% and the net change is an increase of 8.8.
Today, Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low price of ₹185.25 and a high price of ₹185.25.
The current data of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹185.25. There has been a 4.99% percent change, which translates to a net change of 8.8.
The stock price of Valiant Laboratories has increased by 4.99%, resulting in a net change of ₹8.8. The current stock price stands at ₹185.25.
Click here for VALIANT LABORATORIES Profit Loss
Today, Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low price of ₹185.25 and a high price of ₹185.25.
The stock price of Valiant Laboratories has increased by 4.99%, resulting in a net change of ₹8.8. The current stock price stands at ₹185.25.
The stock price of Valiant Laboratories has increased by 5%, resulting in a net change of ₹8.4. The current price of the stock is ₹176.45.
On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 27,354. The closing price for the stock was ₹168.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!