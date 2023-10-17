VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES closed today at 194.5, up 4.99% from yesterday's 185.25

On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories, the stock opened at ₹185.25 and closed at ₹176.45. The stock's high for the day was also ₹185.25, while the low was ₹185.25. The company's market capitalization is ₹804.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹176.45, while the 52-week low is ₹161. The BSE volume for the day was 3617 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The closing price of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock today was ₹194.5, which represents a 4.99% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹185.25. The net change in the stock price was 9.25. Overall, the stock had a positive performance today, gaining value compared to the previous day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1811.75
|-3.7
|-0.2
|1950.0
|1240.75
|72576.61
|JSW Infrastructure
|177.15
|9.65
|5.76
|175.8
|141.75
|33033.29
Today's low price for Valiant Laboratories stock was ₹194.5, while the high price was also ₹194.5.
The stock price of Valiant Laboratories is currently at ₹194.5, experiencing a 4.99% increase. This indicates a net change of 9.25.
Click here for VALIANT LABORATORIES AGM
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1811.5
|-3.95
|-0.22
|1950.0
|1240.75
|72566.6
|JSW Infrastructure
|173.1
|5.6
|3.34
|175.8
|141.75
|32278.09
The stock price of Valiant Laboratories has increased by 4.99% or ₹9.25. As of now, the stock is priced at ₹194.5.
Valiant Laboratories stock's current day's high and low data is as follows: Today's low price: ₹194.5 Today's high price: ₹194.5
The current stock price of Valiant Laboratories is ₹194.5. The stock has seen a percent change of 4.99, which indicates a positive movement in its value. The net change in the stock price is 9.25, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹9.25.
Click here for VALIANT LABORATORIES News
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|169.57
|10 Days
|169.48
|20 Days
|169.48
|50 Days
|169.48
|100 Days
|169.48
|300 Days
|169.48
Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low price of ₹194.5 and a high price of ₹194.5 on the current day.
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the stock price is ₹194.5 with a percent change of 4.99. This means that the stock has increased by 4.99% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 9.25, indicating that the stock has gained 9.25 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive performance and is currently trading at a higher price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1811.25
|-4.2
|-0.23
|1950.0
|1240.75
|72556.58
|JSW Infrastructure
|173.2
|5.7
|3.4
|175.8
|141.75
|32296.73
The current data of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹194.5. There has been a percent change of 4.99, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.25, which means that the stock price has increased by 9.25. Overall, the data suggests that VALIANT LABORATORIES stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
Today's high and low price for Valiant Laboratories stock is ₹194.5.
Today's low price for Valiant Laboratories stock is ₹194.5, while the high price is also ₹194.5.
The current data of Valiant Laboratories stock shows that the stock price is ₹194.5. There has been a percent change of 4.99, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 9.25, which means that the stock price has increased by ₹9.25. Overall, the stock is performing well with a significant increase in price.
Click here for VALIANT LABORATORIES Profit Loss
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹194.5. There has been a percent change of 4.99, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 9.25, suggesting that the stock has risen by this amount. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.
Today's low price of Valiant Laboratories stock is ₹194.5 and the high price is also ₹194.5.
The stock price of Valiant Laboratories has increased by 4.99%, resulting in a net change of ₹9.25. The current stock price stands at ₹194.5.
On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 3617. The closing price for the stock was ₹176.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!