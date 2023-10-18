VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES closed today at 184.8, down -4.99% from yesterday's 194.5

On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories, the stock opened at ₹194.5 and closed at ₹185.25. The stock reached its highest point of the day at ₹194.5 and did not reach a lower point. The market capitalization for the company is ₹845.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹185.25 and the 52-week low is ₹161. The BSE volume for the stock was 2247 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.