VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.7 %. The stock closed at 184.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 183.5 per share. Investors should monitor VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VALIANT LABORATORIES

On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories, the stock opened at 197 and closed at 194.5. The high for the day was 197, while the low was 184.8. The market capitalization for Valiant Laboratories is 802.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 194.5, and the 52-week low is 161. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 137,361 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹183.5, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹184.8

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the stock price is 183.5, with a percent change of -0.7 and a net change of -1.3. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.7% and has decreased by 1.3 points.

19 Oct 2023, 10:19 AM IST Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Valiant Laboratories stock hit a low price of 175.6 and reached a high price of 184.7 today.

19 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price update :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹178.2, down -3.57% from yesterday's ₹184.8

Valiant Laboratories stock is currently priced at 178.2, experiencing a 3.57% decrease. The net change in the stock price is -6.6.

19 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.54%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
19 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹184.8, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹194.5

Valiant Laboratories stock has seen a decrease in price, with a percent change of -4.99% and a net change of -9.7. The current price of the stock is 184.8.

19 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹194.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 137,361. The closing price of the stock was 194.5.

