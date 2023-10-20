Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES sees strong gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 194 per share. The stock is currently trading at 194 per share. Investors should monitor VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VALIANT LABORATORIES

The last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories saw the stock open at 180.1 and close at 184.8. The stock had a high of 194 and a low of 175.6 throughout the day. The market capitalization for Valiant Laboratories is currently at 842.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 197 and the 52-week low is 161. The BSE volume for the day was 84,556 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Valiant Laboratories' stock had a low price of 186.6 and a high price of 199.

20 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week15.45%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
20 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price NSE Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹194, up 0% from yesterday's ₹194

According to the given data, the current stock price of VALIANT LABORATORIES is 194. There has been no change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained stable.

20 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹194, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹184.8

The stock price of Valiant Laboratories is currently 194, with a percent change of 4.98. This means that the stock has increased by 4.98% compared to its previous value. The net change is 9.2, indicating that the stock has increased by 9.2 in value.

20 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹184.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 84,556. The closing price for the day was 184.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.