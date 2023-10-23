comScore
LIVE UPDATES

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES: Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

11 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:56 PM IST
Livemint

VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -6.74 %. The stock closed at 189.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 176.35 per share. Investors should monitor VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VALIANT LABORATORIESPremium
VALIANT LABORATORIES

Valiant Laboratories had an open price of 193.7 and closed at 194 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 199 and a low of 186.15. The market capitalization of the company is 821.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 199 and 161 respectively. The BSE volume for Valiant Laboratories was 122,421 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:56:49 PM IST

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹176.35, down -6.74% from yesterday's ₹189.1

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 176.35 with a percent change of -6.74 and a net change of -12.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 6.74%. The net change of -12.75 suggests that the stock has declined by 12.75 in value. Overall, this data indicates a negative performance for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock.

23 Oct 2023, 01:41:12 PM IST

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days189.53
10 Days179.55
20 Days178.60
50 Days178.60
100 Days178.60
300 Days178.60
23 Oct 2023, 01:15:33 PM IST

Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low of 177 and a high of 193.15 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 01:08:52 PM IST

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price NSE Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹179, down -5.34% from yesterday's ₹189.1

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 179, with a percent change of -5.34 and a net change of -10.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 5.34% and the net change is a decrease of 10.1.

23 Oct 2023, 12:43:38 PM IST

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1762.05-35.35-1.971950.01240.7570585.69
JSW Infrastructure170.25-5.9-3.35186.15141.7531746.64
23 Oct 2023, 12:26:04 PM IST

Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low of 177.35 and a high of 193.15 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:20:03 PM IST

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price update :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹183.05, down -3.2% from yesterday's ₹189.1

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 183.05 with a percent change of -3.2 and a net change of -6.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

23 Oct 2023, 11:45:58 AM IST

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price NSE Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹181.25, down -4.15% from yesterday's ₹189.1

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 181.25. There has been a 4.15% decrease in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of -7.85.

23 Oct 2023, 11:34:22 AM IST

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1777.5-19.9-1.111950.01240.7571204.6
JSW Infrastructure170.6-5.55-3.15186.15141.7531811.91
23 Oct 2023, 11:26:53 AM IST

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹182.15, down -3.68% from yesterday's ₹189.1

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the stock price is 182.15. There has been a percent change of -3.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.95, which further confirms the decrease in value.

Click here for VALIANT LABORATORIES Dividend

23 Oct 2023, 11:22:10 AM IST

Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Valiant Laboratories stock is 177.35 and the high price is 193.15.

23 Oct 2023, 10:46:18 AM IST

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1775.45-21.95-1.221950.01240.7571122.47
JSW Infrastructure168.4-7.75-4.4186.15141.7531401.67
23 Oct 2023, 10:36:01 AM IST

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹178.9, down -5.39% from yesterday's ₹189.1

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 178.9. There has been a percent change of -5.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.2, suggesting a decrease of 10.2 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:10:06 AM IST

Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high price for Valiant Laboratories stock is 193.15, while the low price is 183.35.

23 Oct 2023, 10:03:34 AM IST

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price update :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹187.2, down -1% from yesterday's ₹189.1

The current data of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 187.2. There has been a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.9.

23 Oct 2023, 09:38:49 AM IST

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.1%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
23 Oct 2023, 09:09:01 AM IST

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹189.1, down -2.53% from yesterday's ₹194

The current stock price of Valiant Laboratories is 189.1. It has experienced a percent change of -2.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.9, suggesting a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 08:13:02 AM IST

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹194 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Valiant Laboratories had a volume of 122,421 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 194.

