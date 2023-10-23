VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES: Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

Valiant Laboratories had an open price of ₹193.7 and closed at ₹194 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹199 and a low of ₹186.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹821.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹199 and ₹161 respectively. The BSE volume for Valiant Laboratories was 122,421 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹176.35 with a percent change of -6.74 and a net change of -12.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a significant drop of 6.74%. The net change of -12.75 suggests that the stock has declined by ₹12.75 in value. Overall, this data indicates a negative performance for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|189.53
|10 Days
|179.55
|20 Days
|178.60
|50 Days
|178.60
|100 Days
|178.60
|300 Days
|178.60
Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low of ₹177 and a high of ₹193.15 on the current day.
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹179, with a percent change of -5.34 and a net change of -10.1. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 5.34% and the net change is a decrease of 10.1.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1762.05
|-35.35
|-1.97
|1950.0
|1240.75
|70585.69
|JSW Infrastructure
|170.25
|-5.9
|-3.35
|186.15
|141.75
|31746.64
Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low of ₹177.35 and a high of ₹193.15 on the current day.
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹183.05 with a percent change of -3.2 and a net change of -6.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹181.25. There has been a 4.15% decrease in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of -7.85.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1777.5
|-19.9
|-1.11
|1950.0
|1240.75
|71204.6
|JSW Infrastructure
|170.6
|-5.55
|-3.15
|186.15
|141.75
|31811.91
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the stock price is ₹182.15. There has been a percent change of -3.68, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.95, which further confirms the decrease in value.
Click here for VALIANT LABORATORIES Dividend
The current day's low price for Valiant Laboratories stock is ₹177.35 and the high price is ₹193.15.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1775.45
|-21.95
|-1.22
|1950.0
|1240.75
|71122.47
|JSW Infrastructure
|168.4
|-7.75
|-4.4
|186.15
|141.75
|31401.67
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹178.9. There has been a percent change of -5.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹10.2 in the stock price.
The current day's high price for Valiant Laboratories stock is ₹193.15, while the low price is ₹183.35.
The current data of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹187.2. There has been a percent change of -1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹1.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.1%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current stock price of Valiant Laboratories is ₹189.1. It has experienced a percent change of -2.53, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -4.9, suggesting a decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Valiant Laboratories had a volume of 122,421 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹194.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!