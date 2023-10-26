VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES closed today at ₹188.65, up 8.05% from yesterday's ₹174.6

On the last day of trading, Valiant Laboratories' stock opened at ₹179.25 and closed at ₹175. The stock reached a high of ₹179.85 and a low of ₹167.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹762.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199, while the 52-week low is ₹161. A total of 34,288 shares were traded on the BSE.
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed today at ₹188.65, up 8.05% from yesterday's ₹174.6
Valiant Laboratories' stock closed today at ₹188.65, representing an 8.05% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹174.6. The net change in price was ₹14.05.
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mankind Pharma
|1702.45
|-26.75
|-1.55
|1950.0
|1240.75
|68198.18
|JSW Infrastructure
|172.2
|6.45
|3.89
|186.15
|141.75
|32110.26
Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Valiant Laboratories stock is ₹169.7, while the high price is ₹191.95.
Valiant Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The 52 week low price for Valiant Laboratories Ltd stock was 162.10, while the 52 week high price was 198.90.
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹186.8, up 6.99% from yesterday's ₹174.6
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹186.8, which represents a 6.99% increase. The net change is 12.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹188.05, up 7.7% from yesterday's ₹174.6
The stock price of Valiant Laboratories has increased by 7.7% or ₹13.45. The current price of the stock is ₹188.05.
Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Valiant Laboratories' stock had a low of ₹169.7 and a high of ₹189.9.
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹185.25, up 6.1% from yesterday's ₹174.6
The stock price of Valiant Laboratories has increased by 6.1%, resulting in a net change of ₹10.65. The current stock price stands at ₹185.25.
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|187.48
|10 Days
|180.29
|20 Days
|178.30
|50 Days
|178.30
|100 Days
|178.30
|300 Days
|178.30
Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range
Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low of ₹169.7 and a high of ₹187.5 on the current day.
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price NSE Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹180.5, up 3.38% from yesterday's ₹174.6
The stock price of Valiant Laboratories currently stands at ₹180.5, with a percent change of 3.38 and a net change of 5.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.38% or 5.9 points.
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹179.95, up 3.06% from yesterday's ₹174.6
The stock price of VALIANT LABORATORIES increased by 3.06% or ₹5.35, reaching a price of ₹179.95.
Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low price of ₹169.7 and a high price of ₹180.8.
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price NSE Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹177, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹174.6
The current data of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹177, which represents a percent change of 1.37. The net change is 2.4, indicating an increase in the stock price.
Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for Valiant Laboratories stock is ₹169.7, while the high price is ₹174.75.
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price update :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹173, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹174.6
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹173 with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.92% and by a total of 1.6 points.
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹171.05, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹174.6
The current data of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹171.05, experiencing a percent change of -2.03 and a net change of -3.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.03% from its previous value and has dropped by ₹3.55.
Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low of ₹169.7 and a high of ₹174.55.
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price update :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹171.95, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹174.6
The current price of Valiant Laboratories stock is ₹171.95. There has been a percent change of -1.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹170, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹174.6
The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹170, with a percent change of -2.63 and a net change of -4.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.63% and the value has decreased by ₹4.6.
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹175 on last trading day
The last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a total volume of 34,288 shares traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹175.
