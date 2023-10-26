VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES closed today at ₹188.65, up 8.05% from yesterday's ₹174.6

On the last day of trading, Valiant Laboratories' stock opened at ₹179.25 and closed at ₹175. The stock reached a high of ₹179.85 and a low of ₹167.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹762.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199, while the 52-week low is ₹161. A total of 34,288 shares were traded on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed today at ₹188.65, up 8.05% from yesterday's ₹174.6 Valiant Laboratories' stock closed today at ₹188.65, representing an 8.05% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹174.6. The net change in price was ₹14.05.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mankind Pharma 1702.45 -26.75 -1.55 1950.0 1240.75 68198.18 JSW Infrastructure 172.2 6.45 3.89 186.15 141.75 32110.26

Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Valiant Laboratories stock is ₹169.7, while the high price is ₹191.95.

Valiant Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for Valiant Laboratories Ltd stock was 162.10, while the 52 week high price was 198.90.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹186.8, up 6.99% from yesterday's ₹174.6 The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹186.8, which represents a 6.99% increase. The net change is 12.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹188.05, up 7.7% from yesterday's ₹174.6 The stock price of Valiant Laboratories has increased by 7.7% or ₹13.45. The current price of the stock is ₹188.05. Click here for VALIANT LABORATORIES Board Meetings

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mankind Pharma 1700.0 -29.2 -1.69 1950.0 1240.75 68100.03 JSW Infrastructure 172.0 6.25 3.77 186.15 141.75 32072.97

Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Today, Valiant Laboratories' stock had a low of ₹169.7 and a high of ₹189.9.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹185.25, up 6.1% from yesterday's ₹174.6 The stock price of Valiant Laboratories has increased by 6.1%, resulting in a net change of ₹10.65. The current stock price stands at ₹185.25.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 187.48 10 Days 180.29 20 Days 178.30 50 Days 178.30 100 Days 178.30 300 Days 178.30

Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low of ₹169.7 and a high of ₹187.5 on the current day.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price NSE Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹180.5, up 3.38% from yesterday's ₹174.6 The stock price of Valiant Laboratories currently stands at ₹180.5, with a percent change of 3.38 and a net change of 5.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.38% or 5.9 points.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹179.95, up 3.06% from yesterday's ₹174.6 The stock price of VALIANT LABORATORIES increased by 3.06% or ₹5.35, reaching a price of ₹179.95.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mankind Pharma 1705.95 -23.25 -1.34 1950.0 1240.75 68338.38 JSW Infrastructure 168.85 3.1 1.87 186.15 141.75 31485.59

Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Today, Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low price of ₹169.7 and a high price of ₹180.8.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price NSE Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹177, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹174.6 The current data of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹177, which represents a percent change of 1.37. The net change is 2.4, indicating an increase in the stock price.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mankind Pharma 1694.15 -35.05 -2.03 1950.0 1240.75 67865.69 JSW Infrastructure 167.55 1.8 1.09 186.15 141.75 31243.17

Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Valiant Laboratories stock is ₹169.7, while the high price is ₹174.75.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price update :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹173, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹174.6 The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹173 with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.92% and by a total of 1.6 points.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Mankind Pharma 1692.95 -36.25 -2.1 1950.0 1240.75 67817.62 JSW Infrastructure 167.15 1.4 0.84 186.15 141.75 31168.59

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹171.05, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹174.6 The current data of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹171.05, experiencing a percent change of -2.03 and a net change of -3.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.03% from its previous value and has dropped by ₹3.55.

Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range Today, Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low of ₹169.7 and a high of ₹174.55.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price update :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹171.95, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹174.6 The current price of Valiant Laboratories stock is ₹171.95. There has been a percent change of -1.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -10.01% 3 Months -99999.99% 6 Months -99999.99% YTD -99999.99% 1 Year -99999.99%

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹170, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹174.6 The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is ₹170, with a percent change of -2.63 and a net change of -4.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.63% and the value has decreased by ₹4.6.

VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹175 on last trading day The last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a total volume of 34,288 shares traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹175.