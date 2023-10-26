Hello User
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES closed today at 188.65, up 8.05% from yesterday's 174.6

12 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 8.05 %. The stock closed at 174.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.65 per share. Investors should monitor VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VALIANT LABORATORIES

On the last day of trading, Valiant Laboratories' stock opened at 179.25 and closed at 175. The stock reached a high of 179.85 and a low of 167.15 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 762.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199, while the 52-week low is 161. A total of 34,288 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed today at ₹188.65, up 8.05% from yesterday's ₹174.6

Valiant Laboratories' stock closed today at 188.65, representing an 8.05% increase from the previous day's closing price of 174.6. The net change in price was 14.05.

26 Oct 2023, 06:27 PM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1702.45-26.75-1.551950.01240.7568198.18
JSW Infrastructure172.26.453.89186.15141.7532110.26
26 Oct 2023, 05:46 PM IST Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Valiant Laboratories stock is 169.7, while the high price is 191.95.

26 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Valiant Laboratories Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Valiant Laboratories Ltd stock was 162.10, while the 52 week high price was 198.90.

26 Oct 2023, 03:10 PM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹186.8, up 6.99% from yesterday's ₹174.6

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 186.8, which represents a 6.99% increase. The net change is 12.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 02:40 PM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹188.05, up 7.7% from yesterday's ₹174.6

The stock price of Valiant Laboratories has increased by 7.7% or 13.45. The current price of the stock is 188.05.

Click here for VALIANT LABORATORIES Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 02:39 PM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1700.0-29.2-1.691950.01240.7568100.03
JSW Infrastructure172.06.253.77186.15141.7532072.97
26 Oct 2023, 02:11 PM IST Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Valiant Laboratories' stock had a low of 169.7 and a high of 189.9.

26 Oct 2023, 01:44 PM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹185.25, up 6.1% from yesterday's ₹174.6

The stock price of Valiant Laboratories has increased by 6.1%, resulting in a net change of 10.65. The current stock price stands at 185.25.

26 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days187.48
10 Days180.29
20 Days178.30
50 Days178.30
100 Days178.30
300 Days178.30
26 Oct 2023, 01:18 PM IST Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low of 169.7 and a high of 187.5 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 01:05 PM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price NSE Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹180.5, up 3.38% from yesterday's ₹174.6

The stock price of Valiant Laboratories currently stands at 180.5, with a percent change of 3.38 and a net change of 5.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, increasing by 3.38% or 5.9 points.

26 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹179.95, up 3.06% from yesterday's ₹174.6

The stock price of VALIANT LABORATORIES increased by 3.06% or 5.35, reaching a price of 179.95.

26 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1705.95-23.25-1.341950.01240.7568338.38
JSW Infrastructure168.853.11.87186.15141.7531485.59
26 Oct 2023, 12:15 PM IST Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low price of 169.7 and a high price of 180.8.

26 Oct 2023, 11:49 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price NSE Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹177, up 1.37% from yesterday's ₹174.6

The current data of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 177, which represents a percent change of 1.37. The net change is 2.4, indicating an increase in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1694.15-35.05-2.031950.01240.7567865.69
JSW Infrastructure167.551.81.09186.15141.7531243.17
26 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Valiant Laboratories stock is 169.7, while the high price is 174.75.

26 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price update :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹173, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹174.6

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 173 with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -1.6. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.92% and by a total of 1.6 points.

26 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mankind Pharma1692.95-36.25-2.11950.01240.7567817.62
JSW Infrastructure167.151.40.84186.15141.7531168.59
26 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹171.05, down -2.03% from yesterday's ₹174.6

The current data of VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 171.05, experiencing a percent change of -2.03 and a net change of -3.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.03% from its previous value and has dropped by 3.55.

26 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Valiant Laboratories share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Valiant Laboratories stock reached a low of 169.7 and a high of 174.55.

26 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price update :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹171.95, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹174.6

The current price of Valiant Laboratories stock is 171.95. There has been a percent change of -1.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.01%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
26 Oct 2023, 09:25 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹170, down -2.63% from yesterday's ₹174.6

The current data for VALIANT LABORATORIES stock shows that the price is 170, with a percent change of -2.63 and a net change of -4.6. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.63% and the value has decreased by 4.6.

26 Oct 2023, 08:22 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹175 on last trading day

The last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a total volume of 34,288 shares traded. The closing price for the stock on this day was 175.

