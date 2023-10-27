VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES closed today at 189.9, up 0.66% from yesterday's 188.65

The last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories saw the stock open at ₹174.55 and close at ₹174.6. The stock reached a high of ₹191.95 and a low of ₹169.7 during the day. Valiant Laboratories has a market capitalization of ₹819.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199, while the 52-week low is ₹161. On the BSE, a total of 55,336 shares were traded.

