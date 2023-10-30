Hello User
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : VALIANT LABORATORIES Stock Drops in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -0.95 %. The stock closed at 189.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 188.1 per share. Investors should monitor VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VALIANT LABORATORIES

On the last day of trading, Valiant Laboratories opened at 191.15 and closed at 188.65. The stock reached a high of 197 and a low of 187.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 825.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199 and the 52-week low is 161. The stock had a trading volume of 98,834 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price update :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹188.1, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹189.9

Valiant Laboratories stock is currently trading at 188.1, reflecting a decrease of 0.95% in its price. The stock has experienced a net change of -1.8.

30 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.78%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
30 Oct 2023, 09:04 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹189.9, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹188.65

The current data for Valiant Laboratories stock shows that the price is 189.9. There has been a 0.66% percent change, with a net change of 1.25.

30 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹188.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Valiant Laboratories had a trading volume of 98,834 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 188.65.

