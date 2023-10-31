Hello User
VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : Valiant Laboratories Soars in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 194.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 195.8 per share. Investors should monitor VALIANT LABORATORIES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

VALIANT LABORATORIES

On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories, the stock opened at 192.2 and closed at 189.9. The high for the day was 203.05, while the low was 186.95. The market capitalization for Valiant Laboratories is 847.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 199, and the 52-week low is 161. The BSE volume for the day was 78,398 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price update :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹195.8, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹194.95

The current data shows that the stock price of VALIANT LABORATORIES is 195.8. There has been a 0.44 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.85.

31 Oct 2023, 09:33 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.96%
3 Months-99999.99%
6 Months-99999.99%
YTD-99999.99%
1 Year-99999.99%
31 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today :VALIANT LABORATORIES trading at ₹194.95, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹189.9

The current stock price of Valiant Laboratories is 194.95, representing a 2.66% increase. This translates to a net change of 5.05.

31 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Live :VALIANT LABORATORIES closed at ₹189.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 78,398. The closing price for the day was 189.9.

