VALIANT LABORATORIES share price Today Live Updates : Valiant Laboratories Soars in Positive Trade

On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories, the stock opened at ₹192.2 and closed at ₹189.9. The high for the day was ₹203.05, while the low was ₹186.95. The market capitalization for Valiant Laboratories is ₹847.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199, and the 52-week low is ₹161. The BSE volume for the day was 78,398 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.