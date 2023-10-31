On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories, the stock opened at ₹192.2 and closed at ₹189.9. The high for the day was ₹203.05, while the low was ₹186.95. The market capitalization for Valiant Laboratories is ₹847.06 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹199, and the 52-week low is ₹161. The BSE volume for the day was 78,398 shares.
The current data shows that the stock price of VALIANT LABORATORIES is ₹195.8. There has been a 0.44 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.85.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.96%
|3 Months
|-99999.99%
|6 Months
|-99999.99%
|YTD
|-99999.99%
|1 Year
|-99999.99%
The current stock price of Valiant Laboratories is ₹194.95, representing a 2.66% increase. This translates to a net change of ₹5.05.
On the last day of trading for Valiant Laboratories on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 78,398. The closing price for the day was ₹189.9.
