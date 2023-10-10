Hello User
Vandana Knitwear Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vandana Knitwear stock price went up today, 10 Oct 2023, by 4.76 %. The stock closed at 2.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2.2 per share. Investors should monitor Vandana Knitwear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vandana Knitwear

On the last day, Vandana Knitwear had an open price of 2.2 and a close price of 2.1. The high and low for the day were both 2.2. The market capitalization of Vandana Knitwear is 23.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2.39 and the 52-week low is 1.59. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2212 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Vandana Knitwear share price Live :Vandana Knitwear closed at ₹2.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Vandana Knitwear on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2212. The closing price for the shares was 2.1.

