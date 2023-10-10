Vandana Knitwear Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day, Vandana Knitwear had an open price of ₹2.2 and a close price of ₹2.1. The high and low for the day were both ₹2.2. The market capitalization of Vandana Knitwear is ₹23.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2.39 and the 52-week low is ₹1.59. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 2212 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.