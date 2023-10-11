Hello User
Vandana Knitwear share price Today Live Updates : Vandana Knitwear Soars in Today's Market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vandana Knitwear stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 5 %. The stock closed at 2.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2.31 per share. Investors should monitor Vandana Knitwear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vandana Knitwear

The last day of trading for Vandana Knitwear saw an open price of 2.2 and a close price of 2.1. The stock had a high of 2.2 and a low of 2.2. The market capitalization of the company is 23.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2.39 and the 52-week low is 1.59. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,157 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Vandana Knitwear share price NSE Live :Vandana Knitwear trading at ₹2.31, up 5% from yesterday's ₹2.2

The stock price of Vandana Knitwear is currently at 2.31. It has seen a 5% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 0.11.

11 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Vandana Knitwear Live Updates

11 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Vandana Knitwear share price Today :Vandana Knitwear trading at ₹2.2, up 4.76% from yesterday's ₹2.1

The current data for Vandana Knitwear stock shows that the stock price is 2.2, which represents a 4.76% increase. The net change in the stock price is 0.1.

11 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Vandana Knitwear share price Live :Vandana Knitwear closed at ₹2.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vandana Knitwear had a trading volume of 14,157 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 2.1.

