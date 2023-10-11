Vandana Knitwear share price Today Live Updates : Vandana Knitwear Soars in Today's Market

The last day of trading for Vandana Knitwear saw an open price of ₹2.2 and a close price of ₹2.1. The stock had a high of ₹2.2 and a low of ₹2.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹23.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2.39 and the 52-week low is ₹1.59. The BSE volume for the stock was 14,157 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.