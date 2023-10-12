Vandana Knitwear share price Today Live Updates : Vandana Knitwear Soars in Today's Trading Session

Vandana Knitwear had a open price of ₹2.31 and a close price of ₹2.2 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹2.31 and a low of ₹2.31. The market capitalization of Vandana Knitwear is ₹24.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2.39, while the 52-week low is ₹1.59. A total of 75,619 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.