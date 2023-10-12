Vandana Knitwear share price Today Live Updates : Vandana Knitwear Soars in Today's Trading Session

Hello User
Vandana Knitwear stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 5 %. The stock closed at 2.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2.31 per share. Investors should monitor Vandana Knitwear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vandana Knitwear had a open price of 2.31 and a close price of 2.2 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 2.31 and a low of 2.31. The market capitalization of Vandana Knitwear is 24.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2.39, while the 52-week low is 1.59. A total of 75,619 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Vandana Knitwear share price Today :Vandana Knitwear trading at ₹2.31, up 5% from yesterday's ₹2.2

Vandana Knitwear's stock price is currently trading at 2.31, with a 5% increase in price. The net change in price is 0.11.

12 Oct 2023, 08:16 AM IST Vandana Knitwear share price Live :Vandana Knitwear closed at ₹2.2 on last trading day

On the last day of Vandana Knitwear's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares was 75,619. The closing price of the shares was 2.2.

