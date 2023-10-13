Hello User
Vandana Knitwear share price Today Live Updates : Vandana Knitwear Sees Positive Trading Day

2 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Vandana Knitwear stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 4.76 %. The stock closed at 2.31 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2.42 per share. Investors should monitor Vandana Knitwear stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vandana Knitwear

On the last day, Vandana Knitwear opened at 2.42 and closed at 2.31. The stock reached a high of 2.42 and a low of 2.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 25.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2.39 and the 52-week low is 1.59. The BSE volume for the stock was 86,147 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Vandana Knitwear share price NSE Live :Vandana Knitwear trading at ₹2.42, up 4.76% from yesterday's ₹2.31

The current data of Vandana Knitwear stock shows that the stock price is 2.42. There has been a percent change of 4.76, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.11, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 09:09 AM IST Vandana Knitwear share price Today :Vandana Knitwear trading at ₹2.42, up 4.76% from yesterday's ₹2.31

The current stock price of Vandana Knitwear is 2.42. There has been a 4.76% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.11.

13 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Vandana Knitwear share price Live :Vandana Knitwear closed at ₹2.31 on last trading day

On the last day of Vandana Knitwear's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 86,147. The closing price of the shares was 2.31.

