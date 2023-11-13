Hello User
Vardhman Holdings share price Today Live Updates : Vardhman Holdings Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:54 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Vardhman Holdings stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 1.23 %. The stock closed at 2795.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2829.5 per share. Investors should monitor Vardhman Holdings stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Vardhman Holdings

On the last day, Vardhman Holdings opened at 2845 and closed at 2795.2. The stock had a high of 2845 and a low of 2814.95. The market capitalization of the company was 903.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 3430.35 and the 52-week low was 2411. The BSE volume for the day was 20 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Vardhman Holdings Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:43 AM IST Vardhman Holdings share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.93%
3 Months2.28%
6 Months3.21%
YTD-4.14%
1 Year-6.44%
13 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Vardhman Holdings share price Today :Vardhman Holdings trading at ₹2829.5, up 1.23% from yesterday's ₹2795.2

The current stock price of Vardhman Holdings is 2829.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.23, which represents an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 34.3, indicating a positive movement.

13 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Vardhman Holdings share price Live :Vardhman Holdings closed at ₹2795.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Vardhman Holdings had a total volume of 20 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2795.2.

