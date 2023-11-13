Vardhman Holdings share price Today Live Updates : Vardhman Holdings Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day, Vardhman Holdings opened at ₹2845 and closed at ₹2795.2. The stock had a high of ₹2845 and a low of ₹2814.95. The market capitalization of the company was ₹903.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹3430.35 and the 52-week low was ₹2411. The BSE volume for the day was 20 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.93%
|3 Months
|2.28%
|6 Months
|3.21%
|YTD
|-4.14%
|1 Year
|-6.44%
The current stock price of Vardhman Holdings is ₹2829.5. It has experienced a percent change of 1.23, which represents an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 34.3, indicating a positive movement.
