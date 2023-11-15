Vardhman Holdings Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, Vardhman Holdings opened at ₹2799.95 and closed at ₹2829.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2851.65 and a low of ₹2771.65. The market cap of the company is ₹902.02 crore. The 52-week high is ₹3430.35 and the 52-week low is ₹2411. The BSE volume for the day was 67 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.